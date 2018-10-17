OLD ORCHARD BEACH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is jam packed with events to draw attention to the disease and to raise money to fight it.

If getting all dressed up and dancing the night away is your thing, you might want to check out the Think Pink Gala on Friday, October 26 at Duffy's Tavern and Grill in Old Orchard Beach.

The event will feature food, music and a silent auction. It is sponsored by Frank Galos Chevrolet and Cadillac. Tickets are $25. All proceeds will go the the American Cancer Society. For more information, call (207) 284-5986 and ask for Marcus or Kelley.

