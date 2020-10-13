They stink when you crush them, but they are not stink bugs

This is the time of year western conifer seed bugs try to invade your home. And they are surprisingly good at it.

PORTLAND, Maine — Fran Thomas of Eliot recently sent video to NEWS CENTER Maine of what was clearly an invasion of insects inside her screen porch. And that was before they started getting into her house.

"I was freaking out," she said. "It was out of a horror show. They look like flying cockroaches to me."

This nightmare scenario is playing out in homes and yards all over Maine just in time for Halloween and just as colder weather sets in.

"They are looking for a warm place for the winter," State Horticulturist Gary Fish said.

Western conifer seed bugs are not new to Maine. Fish said they have been here at least 15 years and are considered common. But plenty of people have not seen one before, much less seen them flatten out and squeeze under windows and doors to get inside.

"You wouldn't even know a crack was there and they get through it," Thomas said.

So, there's good news and bad news. The good? Because they just eat seeds, they don't pose any harm to humans, homes, or even the varieties of pine and spruce on which they feed.

The bad news: They move in large groups. So if you see one, you'll see more. And if you squash them, there is a very intense smell. Fish suggests you not crush them, but rather vacuum them up and then throw away the bag. He said using bug sprays doesn't really work because they just come back.

If you manage to keep them at bay, the cold will eventually kill them. However, the eggs they laid in the tress outside means there will be another wave next year. So if these scary-looking bugs show up at you house this Halloween, take comfort in the fact that, unlike Dracula, they don't bite.