There's still time to plant a vegetable garden

Although we may think of midsummer as the time to harvest crops from our gardens, it’s also a time for planting.

BANGOR, Maine — During the COVID-19 pandemic many people have picked up gardening for the first time.

If you missed out on getting vegetables in the ground in the spring, don't worry. You still have time.

"Gardening is just on a cycle and we're just reaching a new season," Melissa Higgins, wholesale manager at Sprague's Nursery in Bangor, said.

Higgins added now is the perfect time to plant short term crops.

“Anything that matures 40 to 50 days. Things like lettuce, kale, carrots, beets, peas, and beans. All those things can be replanted," Higgins said, "By now we've probably harvested some crops, which leaves a few holes in our garden and that's a perfect opportunity to plunk a few things in the soil."

According to Higgins, the soil is warmer right now. This means seeds will sprout and grow faster than they would if planted in the spring.

Bugs are something to worry about during midsummer. Higgins says using an organic spray on a preventive cycle is the best way to combat the pesky insects.