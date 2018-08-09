PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Former Sen. George Mitchell (D-Maine) spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine, Saturday morning, regarding the anonymous New York Times Op-Ed, lifting the veil on the turmoil surrounding President Donald Trump's White House, and Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings. Sen. Mitchell was attending a private gubernatorial campaign event for Janet Mills in Portland.

Fmr. Sen. George Mitchell attends private event for Attorney General Janet Mills for her gubernatorial campaign in Portland (9/8/2018)

Mitchell said he would not vote from Brett Kavanaugh if he were still in the Senate, but he believes since Republicans hold the majority, Kavanaugh's confirmation will 'prevail.'

►Brett Kavanaugh: Most dramatic moments from Supreme Court confirmation hearings

"Frankly, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade there will be social upheaval in this country," said Sen. Mitchell. "I think it would be a dramatic step backwards. It will have a profound effect on women all across the country, whatever their political views are, where ever they come from and I think it is a risk our country should not take."

The former senator also asked the anonymous author of a controversial New York Time's Op-Ed to come forward. He said this makes it a difficult challenge for the President. "I hope that the person involved will make himself or herself known and lead the effort to deal with the issues that are raised in the Op-Ed piece," said Mitchell.

►Kellyanne Conway: Trump thinks New York Times op-ed from someone on national security team

Sen. Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine it is a 'difficult' and 'critical' time in history, in Maine and in the United States, and that's why he endorsed Janet Mills for Governor,

© 2018 WCSH-TV