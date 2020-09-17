There are new efforts to change the name of a Greenville ski area

A petition is circulating to rename Big Squaw Mountain Ski Resort.

GREENVILLE, Maine — Three women have started a petition to change the name of Big Squaw Mountain Ski Resort, a popular ski area in Greenville.

"That word is historically a racial slur used against indigenous women," Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana said.

Dana, along with Sarah Bigney and Morgan Hynd, started the petition calling on the owner of the ski resort to change its name.

"I think it's absolutely time to change the name of the resort and I'm pretty hopeful that it will work this time around," Dana added.

The mountain on which the ski resort is located was renamed in 2000 following the passage of a law then-Gov. Angus King signed. It required the slur be removed from the names of public places. The law didn't extend to private businesses. So now, Big Squaw Mountain is named Big Moose Mountain.

Sunday River, Sugarloaf debut 'Maine Pass' for upcoming ski season The new pass option offers varying levels of season-long access; passes go on sale Sept. 1 BETHEL, Maine - It may only be August, but it's never too early to start thinking about hitting slopes-or buying your season pass. Sunday River and Sugarloaf ski resorts are debuting a new pass for this upcoming ski season.

Ambassador Dana notes the movement to remove stereotypes and harmful symbols is gaining momentum across the country.

"We've seen things like Aunt Jemima and the Land O' Lakes butter lady be removed, all the way up to Confederate statues coming down," Dana said.