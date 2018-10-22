(NEWS CENTER Maine) — She does all the planning. He's happy to go along for the ride. But she wants him to take the reins once in awhile. That's the set-up for this week's Therapy Thursday with Jack Burke.

Burke suggests we start with curiosity -- what is this really all about for each partner? A couple of areas to explore:

First...The over/under function paradigm. This is where we have dueling competencies. You're good at planning. I'm good at paying for it. I do the cars. You do the kitchen. We each unknowingly agree to be incompetent in the other's ball park. The risk is that we get lazily entrenched in this and we never discuss it.

Second... perfectionism/fear of implied criticism. Either one of us can get trapped by it. No one wants to fail. All it takes for many of us to quit is a question like, "Did you remember to tell the baby sitter?" The trap can also be that I don't want to do anything that I'm not sure I'm good at.

And then there is... simply being a bit spoiled. Like, maybe, I only want to do the fun part. Not all of planning is fun and games. Some of it is pedestrian work -- multiple calls looking for a baby sitter, coordinating schedules, etc.

The bottom line may be... it's easier to let you plan it and I show up. Unpleasant, but this is where we do some self-confrontation. Is there some laziness and selfishness going on? Can I talk about sex role stereotyping? Can I talk about status issues? Why am I limited in my planning?

We start with a conversation . Let's be curious. Ask yourself and each other some questions: How big a deal is it to you? What is this about for your partner? What would we like to do about it?

