(NEWS CENTER Maine) – We’ve all heard that divorce is hard on kids. But Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Jack Burke says Post-divorce anger does more damage to families than the divorce.

While hurt and anger are normal feelings in the aftermath of a break-up, Burke goes on to say, “Keep the anger away from your kids. Don’t say, ‘Your father is an idiot.’ The kids know that you married him, made babies with him, and was his defender. And now he's evil? This just might bring your credibility with the kids into question.”

Burke recommends the following steps to deal with those feelings:

1. Vent it out in a "safe" way, away from the kids.

2. Put your energy into learning and teaching. What can I learn from this painful tragedy? What can I teach my kids about change, good intentions, growing apart?

3. Grieve. If you don’t, you will pay the price later. Even if you now can’t stand your former mate, it’s still a loss. Take time to be sad, angry, scared, and even happy. Maybe this is a good time for a therapist.

