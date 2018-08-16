NEWS CENTER Maine -- Is it an elephant in the room or an 800 lb. gorilla?

Most of us have a least favorite person in the family tree. Very often it's fed by an old grudge, an old hurt, an insult, or a disagreement. We tense right up around this person.

"If he says anything..."

"If she acts like everything is fine..."

The consequence is that everyone around you-- spouse ,kids, other family members-- feel your tension. This tension is fed by resentment. Resentment will always lead us down a dark alley. But there are things we can do to lessen the impact on ourselves and our family.

1. Start by asking yourself "Is this a "leave it alone, what happens if I do nothing" or a "do something about it?" ( Your spouse can help.)

2. If it's "leave it alone," ask yourself how will you get rid of your tension. Set a goal for yourself both internally and externally.

3. If it's " Do something about it," then decide the details; how ,when, what, etc. DO NOT do " If she..." Decide YOUR conduct.

