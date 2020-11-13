The wrong number brings the right result to Holden woman needing assistance

HOLDEN, Maine — A woman from Holden, who was struggling financially, needed to get food on the table. So, she decided to reach out to give her town office a call.
She googled "Holden town office" and got a number. There was just one problem: what she got was the number to the town office in Holden, Massachusetts.
Holden (Maine) Police Chief Chris Greeley says, fortunately, a woman from that town office wanted to help and called Holden, Maine's police department so that they could check on the woman who is a senior citizen.
Greeley says the woman told him that her boyfriend recently moved out and her rent had gone up where she lives and she was literally struggling to eat that day.
He says they keep non-perishables on hand for just these kinds of cases.
"So the first thing I did was delivered yesterday a box of food to her of things that I just could round up from what we had at the police department," Greeley said. "Today I’m going to deliver a second larger box that was provided to us by way of Eastern Area Agency on Aging and then I had her call them to be on the monthly food distribution and I had her call my Town office to see about getting on general assistance."
After the delivery, the woman was a little embarrassed but she was grateful for what they did, Greeley said.
He is glad that the woman reached out and is sure there are others in a similar situation. He recommends anyone needing help to contact your town office or another agency that can help like 211.