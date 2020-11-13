The wrong number brings the right result to Holden woman needing assistance

A woman in need of food accidentally called the Holden, Mass. police instead of Holden, Maine's police. Fortunately, despite the mixup, police were able to help.

HOLDEN, Maine — A woman from Holden, who was struggling financially, needed to get food on the table. So, she decided to reach out to give her town office a call.

She googled "Holden town office" and got a number. There was just one problem: what she got was the number to the town office in Holden, Massachusetts.

Holden (Maine) Police Chief Chris Greeley says, fortunately, a woman from that town office wanted to help and called Holden, Maine's police department so that they could check on the woman who is a senior citizen.

Greeley says the woman told him that her boyfriend recently moved out and her rent had gone up where she lives and she was literally struggling to eat that day.

He says they keep non-perishables on hand for just these kinds of cases.

After a woman from Holden, Maine mistakenly called the Holden Town Office in Massachusetts, instead of the @Town_of_Holden, in tearful search of food, Holden PD sprung into action, delivering to her door a box of non-perishables and other foodstuffs. Today she'll get a 2nd box! — Holden Police Department (@HoldenPolice) November 13, 2020

"So the first thing I did was delivered yesterday a box of food to her of things that I just could round up from what we had at the police department," Greeley said. "Today I’m going to deliver a second larger box that was provided to us by way of Eastern Area Agency on Aging and then I had her call them to be on the monthly food distribution and I had her call my Town office to see about getting on general assistance."

After the delivery, the woman was a little embarrassed but she was grateful for what they did, Greeley said.