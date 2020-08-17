The week ahead

Here are a few stories to keep your eye on for the week of August 17-23

Tuesday, August 18

Tuesday marks 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified. The change gave women the right to vote. However it took about 45 more years for all women to be able to actually exercise that right.

Wednesday, August 19

United Way of Mid-Maine's annual Stuff the Bus back-to-school drive is on Wednesday. Organizers say they're looking for things like backpacks, notebooks, and hand sanitizer. You can donate school supplies starting at 10 a.m. at the Waterville Walmart. Some other donation sites in the area include the Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce, Verizon stores in Waterville and Newport, and GRUB in Waterville.

Friday, August 21

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are expected to be sentenced on Friday for their roles in the college admissions scandal. Last year they were charged with using bribes and other forms of fraud to ensure their daughter was accepted to the University of Southern California.

Also on Friday, the ban on non-essential travel between the United States and Mexico is set to end. The ban was put in place because of the pandemic. There's no word yet on whether it will be extended.

Sunday, August 23