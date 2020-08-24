The week ahead

Here's a look at what's happening the week of August 24-30, 2020

Happy Monday! Here are a few stories to keep on your radar for this upcoming week.

Monday, August 24

Most high schools in Maine are scheduled to start fall sports practices Monday, even though the Maine Principal's Association has not ruled whether or not there will even be a season. Schools in Cumberland and York Counties had the start of their in-person fall sports practices moved to September 8th.

Tuesday, August 25

Five new "swab and send" COVID-19 testing sites will open around Maine on Tuesday. They will be in Damariscotta, Rockport, Brunswick, Norway and Farmington. This will bring the total number of "swab and send" sites in Maine to 27. Anyone who has symptoms or thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 can get tested for free, with an appointment. With these five new locations, Maine Department of Health and Human Services says 90 percent of Mainers will be able to get tested within 30 minutes from where they live.

Wednesday, August 26

If you live in Washington County, Healthy Acadia will be distributing boxes of free food in two locations on Wednesday. Volunteers will be at the Freshies parking lot in Princeton from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the Tradewinds parking lot in Calais from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It's drive up, so you can stay in your car the whole time.

The new owners of Saddleback Mountain are making some changes with the goal of reopening it this winter. NEWS CENTER Maine's Sean Stackhouse will bring us a closer look at some of those changes starting on Wednesday on the Morning Report.

Friday, August 28