The week ahead: September 20, 2021

Re-drawing Maine's congressional map, Biden's first U.N. speech, and a Maine race track is closing down. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Monday, September 20

There's a public hearing Monday to discuss new redistricting plans for Maine’s Congress and Legislature. U.S. Census data shows that the redistricting commission must move more than 23,000 people from the 1st congressional district into the 2nd district, so that the two are roughly equal in population. Two proposals that are being discussed focus on Kennebec County, and both parties agree on moving Augusta to district two. However, there is some disagreement on re-shuffling about a dozen other towns. The commission has until a September 27th deadline to approve final redistricting maps.

Tuesday, September 21

On Tuesday, President Biden will speak before the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since taking office. The meeting of world leaders will be in-person in New York after it was held virtually last year. The White House isn't offering a full preview of Biden's address, but traditionally the speech gives presidents a chance to lay out their foreign policy plans and kickstart talks among world leaders.

Also on Tuesday, the University of Southern Maine will announce a historic gift and new addition to its Portland campus. The President of the USM Foundation says it's the largest cash gift the school has ever received and it will pave the way for a new center for the arts. This would move the School of Music’s academic and performance programs from the Gorham campus to a prominent location at the heart of USM's Portland campus. University officials say that groundbreaking on the new addition could happen as soon as the spring of 2023.

Thursday, September 23