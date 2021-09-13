The week ahead: September 13, 2021

Vote on homeless shelter, California recall election, another SpaceX launch. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Tuesday, September 14

Portland's Planning Board is expected to vote on a new 208-bed homeless services center in Riverton. It would include a 24-hour shelter as well as other homeless services. The vote could shield the project from a citizen-initiated referendum that's trying to de-rail it, by limiting homeless shelters to 50 beds. The Planning Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, California voters will head to the polls to decide Governor Gavin Newsom's future as he faces a recall election. The recall effort comes after months of petitioning by Republicans to get the recall question on the ballot, as they criticized Newsom over his COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Newsom is just the second sitting governor in California history to face a recall election.

Wednesday, September 15

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will have another historic launch into space on Wednesday. The "Inspiration4" mission will send four civilians into low-earth orbit for a three-day trip. It marks the first time a human spaceflight taking off from Florida will not have a NASA astronaut onboard. The launch time isn't official yet, but SpaceX says the 24-hour window for launch will open at 8:00 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Friday, September 17