The week ahead: October 5, 2020

Here are some stories to look out for during the week of October 5, 2020.

As we kick off a new week, here are some stories to be on the look out for during the week of October 5, 2020.

Monday, October 5

The Patriots are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rescheduled game on Monday. They were supposed to play Sunday, but Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton and a player on the Chiefs both tested positive for the coronavirus. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will debate on Wednesday in Utah. Joe Biden's campaign requested the podiums be 12 feet apart after President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. Both Pence and Harris have since tested negative. The debate starts at 9 p.m.

Thursday, October 8

Mark Riddell, the man who pled guilty to several counts of conspiracy in the college admissions scandal, is set to be sentenced on Thursday. Riddell is said to be the brains behind the operation, and he would take students' standardized tests for them. Prosecutors say he was paid at least $10,000 per test.

Friday, October 9

Maine Maple Weekend kicks off on Friday. The traditional Maple Sunday was postponed because of COVID-19, so this year's celebration will be a mix of virtual and in-person events. The winner of the best recipe using maple syrup will be announced during one of the virtual events.