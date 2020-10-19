The week ahead: October 19, 2020

The World Series, a Mainer in space, and two debates: here are some stories to keep an eye on for the week of October 19, 2020

Tuesday, October 20

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in game one of the World Series on Tuesday. It will be the first World Series ever to take place in a neutral location; Globe Life Stadium, which is home to the Texas Rangers. And for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a limited number of fans will be allowed to watch baseball from inside the stadium.

Also on Tuesday, Maine Astronaut Chris Cassidy will hand over control of the International Space Station to Russian Astronaut Sergey Ryzhikov. Cassidy has been onboard the ISS for about six months. He and two Russian astronauts are scheduled to come back down to earth on Wednesday, October 21.

Thursday, October 22

Thursday is a busy day in the world of politics.

Maine's four candidates for senate will beet to debate again here on NEWS CENTER Maine. The debate is hosted in partnership with the State Chamber of Commerce. You can watch the debate starting at 7 p.m.

The candidates for president will also debate on Thursday. President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will meet for the second and final time in Nashville. This was supposed to be the third debate, but last week's meeting was canceled because of President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. On Thursday they'll answer questions on topics like climate change, national security, and race in America. The debate is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.