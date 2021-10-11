The week ahead: October 11, 2021

Boston Marathon bomber case goes to SCOTUS, Captain Kirk heads to space, and UMaine's vaccine deadline is approaching. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Monday, October 11

The Boston Marathon is back Monday after being delayed in April due to the pandemic. It's the first time in the marathon's 125-year history that the race is being held in October. The race will look a little different because of COVID-19; all runners must have proof of vaccination or a negative test to participate. There will also be staggered start times for the first time in the race's history to accommodate for social distancing. You can visit the Boston Marathon’s official website for all the details on race times and results.

Wednesday, October 13

The case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev heads to the US Supreme Court on Wednesday. The nation's highest court will decide whether or not Tsarnaev can be put to death. The Department of Justice is urging the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty for Tsarnaev, calling the 2013 bombing "one of the worst" acts of terrorism on U.S. soil since Sept. 11. Tsarnaev's lawyers argue that there were issues in the original trial, and that jurors weren't properly vetted. They also argue that certain evidence was excluded from the case which showed that Dzhokar’s older brother, Tamerlan, was the mastermind of the attack.

Also on Wednesday, Captain Kirk is heading up to space. William Shatner will be one of four passengers aboard Blue Origin's “New Shepard” spacecraft. The launch was originally set for Tuesday but projected high winds in West Texas pushed it back a day. Shatner, 90, would be the oldest person to travel to space when he completes the mission. The launch is set for 9:30 a.m. EST Wednesday, pending any other weather issues.

Friday, October 15