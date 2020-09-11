The week ahead: November 9, 2020

MAINE, USA — Last week was a busy one, so here's a look ahead at what will hopefully be a calmer week.
Monday, November 9
Bath Iron Works' Beacon Park opens today in Bath. BIW says it's a COVID-safe community space for both businesses and individual people to use. It will have WiFi, an air filtration system, bathrooms and workspace for up to 50 people. Beacon Park is in the Grant Building on 31 Centre Street.
Tuesday, November 10
The Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, on Tuesday. The argument claims that because Congress eliminated the tax penalty for not buying health insurance, the law can no longer be defended as a tax. This case took center stage during Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings.
Friday, November 13
Ohio will be the last state to stop accepting mail-in ballots on Friday. It's one of a handful of states that allows ballots to be accepted after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by November 3. President Trump already won Ohio by about eight points.
Saturday, November 14
Four astronauts will blast off to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket on Saturday. NASA says this will mark the start of regular crew rotations on the ISS, because private companies like SpaceX will provide the rockets. The astronauts will spend six months on the ISS.
The Bath Area Food Bank is giving out free food to anyone who needs it on Sunday. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. you'll be able to drive up and get items like canned vegetables, soup and cereal. You'll have to bring a mask and your own grocery bags.