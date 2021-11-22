The week ahead: November 22, 2021

Deadline for federal workers to be vaccinated, gearing up for Thanksgiving, and big projections for Black Friday. Here are some stories to watch this week.

Monday, November 22

Monday is the deadline for all federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration announced the mandate back in July, requiring federal workers to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated by November 22nd, or comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing and social distancing. One group that will be especially busy this week is TSA workers ahead of the holiday weekend. As of last month, 40% of those workers were still unvaccinated. But despite the numbers, the TSA says it does not anticipate the mandate will impact staffing for any of Maine's federalized airports for Thanksgiving travel.

Thursday, November 25

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back for its 95th year. Attendees will return to the streets of New York City this year after last year's parade was made-for-TV. Plus, marching band, cheer and specialty group performances originally slated for last year’s parade will be back again to participate this year. The festivities kickoff Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m. on NEWS CENTER Maine.

Friday, November 26

Retail experts are expecting a busy Black Friday this year. 108 million Americans are expected to shop in stores and online, and the National Retail Federation also predicts almost two million more people will shop over the holiday weekend this year compared to last year. The N.R.F. is also predicting retailers could see record holiday sales for November and December.