The week ahead: November 2, 2020

In case you forgot, Election Day is this week. So here are some other stories to keep on your radar this week.

Monday, November 2

Some streets in Portland's Old Port will reopen to traffic on Monday. Exchange, Milk, Dana, and Wharf Streets were among those closed to cars to allow for businesses and restaurants to use sidewalks and streets. Business and restaurant owners can still operate outdoors until January if they applied for a new license.

Tuesday, November 3

Tuesday is, of course, Election Day. And if you need a ride to the polls, there are a few inexpensive or free ways to get there. Ride share services Uber and Lyft are offering discounted fares if you're going to vote. Portland and Bangor bus services will also offer free rides to the polls.

Thursday, November 5

More COVID-19 restrictions are starting across the pond this week. England will begin its second lockdown on Thursday. Restaurants and any non-essential businesses will be closed, and no one will be allowed to mix with anyone from another household. But schools can remain open for in-person learning.

Friday, November 6

Thursday is the last day to enter the Scallop Lotteries. The Department of Marine Resources will give out 10 scallop drag licenses and 4 scallop dive licenses. You can apply online or in person at the DMR office in Augusta.

Sunday, November 8