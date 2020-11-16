The week ahead: November 16, 2020

Here are a few stories to keep an eye on for the week of November 16, 2020

Tuesday, November 17

Maine's Supreme Court Justices will hear an appeal for a new trial from Sharon Kennedy. Kennedy was convicted of murdering her ten-year-old daughter, Marissa back in 2018. According to the medical examiner, Marissa's heart had given out after months of abuse. Kennedy's lawyers say that she, too, was the victim of abuse by her former husband, Julio Carillo and that her confession should have been suppressed during the trial.

The first part of Former President Barack Obama's memoir comes out on Tuesday. The book will cover Obama's perspective on his campaign and key moments from his time in office. He also says it will include his take on how to unite the country.



Wednesday, November 18

President Trump's team has been talking about recounting the votes in Wisconsin, and Wednesday is the last day for them to file to do so. Right now the Associated Press is reporting that President-Elect Joe Biden leads Wisconsin by just under 20,000 votes.

Thursday, November 19

Thursday is the Great American Smokeout. It's a yearly campaign by the American Cancer Society to encourage people to quit smoking. The American Cancer Society has some tips to help you quit on its website.

Friday, November 20