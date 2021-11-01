The week ahead: November 1, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Mainers head to the polls, and the U.S. Supreme Court gets ready to hear a key case on gun rights. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Monday, November 1

Jury selection for the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday in Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with homicide and attempted homicide after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. It all happened during protests in Kenosha that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in August of 2020. Kenosha County Judge Bruce E. Schroeder has already made controversial headlines for disallowing items during the trial, saying attorneys cannot call the people that Rittenhouse shot "victims." Also, Rittenhouse's affiliation with the white nationalist group, "the Proud Boys," cannot be mentioned during the trial.

Tuesday, November 2

Election Day is Tuesday and Mainers are getting ready to head to the polls. Here are some things to keep in mind if you’re going to vote:

- Make sure you know where your polling location is. If you're not sure, call your local clerks, or you can use Maine’s Voter Information Lookup Service to find your polling place.

- If you're planning to vote absentee, your ballot has to be in your City Clerk's hands by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Many cities and towns have a dropbox to put your ballot in.

- If you're not registered to vote, don't worry - thanks to Maine's voting laws you can still register in person at your polling place until the polls close. When you register for the first time in Maine, you’ll need to provide identity documents that show you have established your voting residence. For more information, you can visit Maine’s Voting Residence Fact Sheet page.

Wednesday, November 3

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a pivotal case on gun rights this Wednesday. New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen will challenge a 108-year old New York law that requires someone to give "proper cause" before getting a license to carry a gun in public. But legal experts say this case has far-reaching implications beyond the state of New York, and the decision could rewrite how the court looks at gun rights litigation going forward. The court last issued major gun-rights decisions in 2008 and 2010. Those decisions established a nationwide right to keep a gun at home for self-defense. The question for the court now is whether there’s a similar Second Amendment right to carry a firearm in public.

Friday, November 5

Orono Police Chief Josh Ewing will step down from his position on Friday. This comes as the town is consolidating its public safety resources to strengthen its community policing. Orono will merge Fire and Police into one Public Safety Department with current Fire Chief Geoffrey Low serving as Public Safety Director. Low will have one deputy Police Chief and one deputy Fire Chief that work alongside him. Ewing held the Police Chief job for 8 years.