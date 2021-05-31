The week ahead: May 31, 2021

Hurricane season, a COVID-19 shot at Becky's, and unemployment numbers. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — It's Memorial Day today. Here are some stories to watch for the rest of this week.

Monday, May 31

Washington will be pretty quiet this week, as Congress starts a week-long recess Monday. President Joe Biden was hoping lawmakers would vote on several pieces of legislation by the end of last week, but there's still a lot on the table. When they get back, they'll resume work on a police reform bill and the infrastructure proposal.

Tuesday, June 1

Hurricane season officially starts Tuesday. Scientists expect this season will be even more active than usual. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, there will likely be 13 to 20 named storms this year, up to ten of which are likely to become hurricanes. The season runs through November.

Wednesday, June 2

On Wednesday, you can get some pancakes with a shot on the side at Becky's Diner in Portland. Becky's will be the site of a new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for two days. Becky's will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for anyone 18 and older. Everyone who gets vaccinated at Becky's will also get a $15 gift certificate.

Thursday, June 3