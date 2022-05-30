The week ahead: May 30, 2022

MAINE, USA — Editor's Note: The Made in Maine festival referenced in the video above has been canceled.
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
The South Portland City Council plans to hold a workshop Tuesday where councilors will discuss a possible pause on evictions. A few weeks ago, staff at Redbank Village Apartments announced plans to raise rent by as much as $600 for some tenants. The workshop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
On Wednesday, bans on flavored tobacco are scheduled to take effect in Brunswick and Portland. Bangor also had a ban set to take effect then, but that was repealed.
Those in favor of banning the products say it would protect teens likely to use the products, while those against it say the bans will have little effect on teen tobacco use. According to the most recent data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, 25% of Maine high schoolers use e-cigarettes, which are often flavored.
Also on Wednesday, anyone hoping to run for Maine governor as an Independent needs to submit their paperwork. Sam Hunkler is currently the only Independent candidate for governor. Current Gov. Janet Mills is running as a Democrat, and former governor Paul Lepage is running as a Republican. The general election is on Nov. 8.