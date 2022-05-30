The week ahead: May 30, 2022

South Portland considers eviction ban, flavored tobacco bans take effect, and a key deadline for the November election. Here are some stories to watch for this week.

MAINE, USA — Editor's Note: The Made in Maine festival referenced in the video above has been canceled.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The South Portland City Council plans to hold a workshop Tuesday where councilors will discuss a possible pause on evictions. A few weeks ago, staff at Redbank Village Apartments announced plans to raise rent by as much as $600 for some tenants. The workshop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

On Wednesday, bans on flavored tobacco are scheduled to take effect in Brunswick and Portland. Bangor also had a ban set to take effect then, but that was repealed.

Those in favor of banning the products say it would protect teens likely to use the products, while those against it say the bans will have little effect on teen tobacco use. According to the most recent data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, 25% of Maine high schoolers use e-cigarettes, which are often flavored.