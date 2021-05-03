The week ahead: May 3, 2021

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to watch this week.
Monday, May 3
Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off Monday. The National Parent-Teacher Association has recognized this week since 1984. So take a moment this week to thank your favorite teacher for all their hard work, especially after a year of so many changes and challenges. President Joe Biden also recognized Teacher Appreciation Week this year.
The locks are coming off the doors at L.L. Bean's flagship store in Freeport Monday. They were installed last March for the first time since 1951 because of the pandemic. But now L.L.Bean’s Flagship Store and Hunt & Fish Store will go be back open for 24 hours a day again.
Tuesday, May 4
For the first time in more than a year and a half, baseball will be back at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs home opener is scheduled for tomorrow. The stadium will be at 28 percent capacity, which adds up to just over two thousand fans. There will be some other safety measures in place, like required face masks, and concessions delivered to your seat.
Thursday, May 6
Thursday is NEWS CENTER Maine's fourth annual Feed Maine telethon. The financial impacts of the pandemic means that more Mainers are struggling to feed their families . But even before that, one in five Maine kids went without enough food, and that number is expected to grow. Your donations will support the Good Shepherd Food Bank's programs, like distributing food and purchasing from Maine farmers. For more information about the telethon and how to donate, click here.