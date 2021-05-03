The week ahead: May 3, 2021

Teacher appreciation, L.L. Bean locks come off, and the Sea Dogs are back. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to watch this week.

Monday, May 3

Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off Monday. The National Parent-Teacher Association has recognized this week since 1984. So take a moment this week to thank your favorite teacher for all their hard work, especially after a year of so many changes and challenges. President Joe Biden also recognized Teacher Appreciation Week this year.

The locks are coming off the doors at L.L. Bean's flagship store in Freeport Monday. They were installed last March for the first time since 1951 because of the pandemic. But now L.L.Bean’s Flagship Store and Hunt & Fish Store will go be back open for 24 hours a day again.

Tuesday, May 4

For the first time in more than a year and a half, baseball will be back at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs home opener is scheduled for tomorrow. The stadium will be at 28 percent capacity, which adds up to just over two thousand fans. There will be some other safety measures in place, like required face masks, and concessions delivered to your seat.

Thursday, May 6