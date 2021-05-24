The week ahead: May 24, 2021

One year since George Floyd was killed, reservations for Cadillac Mountain and a full Fenway Park. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep an eye on this week.

Tuesday, May 25

Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Floyd's family will travel to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden to mark the milestone. Biden had set Tuesday as the goal for lawmakers to pass the Justice in Policing Act, which is named in honor of Floyd, but it's unlikely they will meet that deadline.

Small business owners in Maine can start applying for more H-2B visas Tuesday. 22,000 additional visas will become available to help small businesses fill seasonal job openings. All of the original allotment of H-2B's were already claimed.

Wednesday, May 26

If you're planning to drive up Cadillac Mountain, you'll need to pre-register your car starting Wednesday. The National Parks Service says this will help with overcrowding in Acadia and will also protect Cadillac Summit's environment. Reservations to drive up the mountain will run through October.

Saturday, May 29