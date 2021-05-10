The week ahead: May 10, 2021

A mass vaccination site gets a new home, financial help with broadband, and Biden's infrastructure plan. Here's a look at the week ahead

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to watch this week.

Tuesday, May 11

Northern Light Health's mass COVID-19 vaccination site is moving Tuesday. If you're looking for a first dose, you will be able to get it at the Northern Light Health Center on Union Street, instead of the Cross Insurance Center. The tentative last day for final doses at the Cross Insurance Center is May 27.

Wednesday, May 12

You can start applying for the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit Program on Wednesday. In Maine, more than 30 broadband providers are participating. If your household qualifies, you could get up to a $50 a month discount on broadband internet, or up to $75 a month if you live on tribal land. The program can also help cover the cost of a new computer or tablet. For more information about how to apply, click here.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with the top four congressional leaders for the first time on Wednesday. The President will pitch his infrastructure plan to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. Republicans have proposed their own infrastructure bill, at roughly a quarter of the size. Biden says he's hoping for some compromise between the two parties.

