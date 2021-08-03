The week ahead: March 8, 2021

Here are some stories to watch this week

Monday, February 8

The trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin begins Monday. Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes. He is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The judge will also consider a third-degree murder charge. Two thousand national guard troops were deployed to Minneapolis in hopes of curbing any protests that spark during the trial.

Tuesday, March 9

People who live in Orono will be able to vote on whether to allow certain marijuana establishments Tuesday. Those include places like retail stores, testing facilities, and manufacturers. Although Mainers voted to approve recreational marijuana back in 2016, each city and town still has to "opt-in" to allow these types of facilities. For more information about Tuesday's vote, you can head to the Orono town website.

Friday, March 12

Friday marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was found in Maine. Since then there have been more than 45-thousand cases across the state. We'll have full coverage of this milestone on-air and online.

