The week ahead: March 29, 2021

Here are some stories to watch this week

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

Monday, March 29

Opening statements begin Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin. He's the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. Cell phone video shows him keeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin faces three charges: second degree murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter. The trial starts at 10 a.m. It is expected to last between two and four weeks.

Also Monday, phase 3 of New Hampshire's COVID-19 vaccination plan begins. Monday anyone who lives in New Hampshire over the age of 40 will be able to register for a shot. On Wednesday, anyone 30 and older will be eligible. And on Friday, registration will be open to people 16 and up.

Thursday, April 2

Maine is getting another new COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday. Northern Light Health is turning the old Family Dollar on High Street in Ellsworth into a vaccination site. Officials say they hope to be able to vaccinate up to 750 people per day there. When this site opens, the Maine Coast Hospital clinic will close.