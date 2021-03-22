The week ahead: March 22, 2021

Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week

Monday, March 22

Maine's elver fishing season begins Monday. Like last year, Maine's Department of Marine Resources says harvesters are required to spread out to maintain physical distance, and are encouraged to fish as close to home as possible. Last year, the season started just after the coronavirus hit Maine, so fishermen are hoping for a more profitable year this time around. Under normal circumstances the baby eels can sell for more than two-thousand dollars per pound.

Tuesday, March 23

Starting Tuesday, Mainers 50 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, under the new accelerated timeline. During a press conference, Maine CDC Director Doctor Nirav Shah said they were able to move the date up because the number of vaccinated Mainers is rising steadily, and appointments at vaccination sites aren't being filled as quickly as they were before. Doctor Shah also said he expects the weekly allocation of doses will continue to increase.

Thursday, March 25

President Joe Biden will hold his first formal white house press conference on Thursday. He's been in office for more than two months now. This is the longest a president has gone in about 40 years without taking formal questions from the press.