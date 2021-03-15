The week ahead: March 15, 2021

Here are some stories to watch this week

Monday, March 15

For the next eight weeks or so, there's going to be construction on the on and off ramps of Exit 7 on I-295. That's the Franklin Street exit. The ramps could be closed for up to a week at a time, so keep an eye out for new road signs. The construction is because of some work on the the city's Back Cove South Storage Facility project.

Thursday, March 18

Get your brackets ready, March Madness starts on Thursday. After it was canceled last year, the NCAA is hoping this year's men's basketball tournament will feel fairly normal. All the games will be played on different courts across the city of Indianapolis. Gonzaga is the number one overall seed and is the fifth team to enter the tournament undefeated. since the 1975-76 season. The Bulldogs are the top seed in the west region. Baylor will head the south, Illinois in midwest, and Michigan in the east.

Friday, March 19

A new COVID-19 mass vaccination site is scheduled to open on Friday at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena. It will be the first large-scale clinic in that county. Northern Light Health says the goal is to vaccinate 500 people on Friday, and eventually up to 1,500 when operating at full capacity. This site will be open to anyone 60 and older, and like most sites in Maine you'll have to pre-register.

Saturday, March 20