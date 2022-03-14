The week ahead in Maine: March 14, 2022

Masks become optional at Portland public schools, Auburn vaccine clinic closes, and Maine Women's Hall of Fame inductions. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Monday, March 14

Starting Monday, masks will be optional for Portland Public Schools students. The district made the announcement last week, saying cases are dropping and guidance from state health officials made them feel comfortable enough to make the change. Last week, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance for schools statewide. The final decision on masking policies is up to individual districts.

Wednesday, March 16

On Wednesday, members of Maine's military community will remember the disappearance of Flying Tiger Flight 739. The flight was headed to Vietnam when it disappeared on March 16, 1962. The plane was never found. Everyone on board was presumed dead, including 93 military members and 11 crew members. Two men from Maine and one from New Hampshire were on board.

Thursday, March 17

Maine's longest-running COVID-19 vaccination site closes down on Thursday. Central Maine Health Care's clinic at the Auburn Mall will officially close its doors one year after it first opened. Central Maine Health Care says they've administered more than 65,000 doses in that time. You can still make an appointment here. Walk-ins are also welcome from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Two more women will be inducted into the Maine Women's Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Caribou native Dr. Jessica Meir is one of this year's inductees. She became an astronaut in 2013 as a member of NASA's 21st astronaut class. In total, she has spent 205 days in space.

Reproductive rights activist Julia "Judy" Kahrl will also be inducted into the hall of fame. The ceremony will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the University of Maine's Augusta campus. Gov. Janet Mills will be there to deliver remarks.