The week ahead: March 1, 2021

Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep your eye on this week.

Monday, March 1

Maine Restaurant Week starts Monday. This year, many restaurants will offer outdoor dining and curbside pickup specials. The goal of the week has always been to give restaurants a boost during cold winter months, and that organizers say that mission is more important than ever after almost a year of this pandemic. Restaurant Week runs through March 12.

Tuesday, March 2

Two mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled to open in Southern Maine Tuesday. Northern Light Health is opening a clinic at the Portland Expo. People will be able to get vaccinated there on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Portland Press Herald reports York County's first mass vaccination site will also open Tuesday. It will be at the Sanford Center for Shopping. According to the York County Emergency Management Agency, 250 people will be able to get vaccinated on the first day, but that number will eventually grow to 1,000 vaccines per day. Like most places, the Sanford and Portland sites will be by appointment only.

This week