The week ahead: May 16, 2022

Portland begins in-person absentee voting; rally for child protection reforms; Jessica Meir heads to Hadlock Field. Here are some stories to watch for this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Tuesday, May 17

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to consider appeals against the New England Clean Energy Connect.

Opponents of the project appealed the initial decision to grant a permit for the project back in 2020 and have been trying to get that appeal heard ever since.

The meetings come after the Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments on two cases last week that could also affect the project's future. It could be weeks or months before justices have decisions on those cases.

Also on Tuesday, voters in the City of Portland will be able to start casting absentee ballots in-person. You can cast your vote on the second floor of City Hall in the State of Maine Room from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

In-person absentee voting runs through June 9. You can also request an absentee ballot online, by mail, or call City Hall. A ballot drop box is available 24/7 at City Hall, next to the Myrtle Street entrance. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is June 14.

Wednesday, May 18

On Wednesday, Maine lawmakers will lead a rally at the State House in Augusta, calling for reforms to Maine’s child protection system.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Cumberland, and Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Androscoggin, will be joined by foster parents, child care providers, and families of children who have died in state care. The rally is at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and are asked to wear blue, which is the color of child abuse prevention.

Friday, May 20

The Portland Sea Dogs will celebrate “Maine on the Moon Night” on Friday, and what better way to celebrate than having an astronaut on hand.

NASA astronaut and Caribou native Jessica Meir will be at Hadlock Field to throw out the first pitch. The game starts at 6 p.m., and you can head over to the Portland Sea Dogs' website for tickets.