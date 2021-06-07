The week ahead: June 7, 2021

A vote on emergency shelters, a partial solar eclipse and the G7 Summit. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to watch this week.

Monday, June 7

The Portland City Council is expected to vote on a 180-day moratorium on new emergency shelters in the Bayside neighborhood. The moratorium aims to give the city more time to finalize new licensing requirements for new and existing shelters. Councilors were supposed to vote on the proposal two weeks ago, but decided to table it.

Thursday, June 10

You might be able to see a partial solar eclipse early Thursday morning. The sun will look like a crescent as it rises. Assuming there aren't too many clouds, the peak time to see this eclipse will be around 5:30 in the morning, and it will be over by 6:30.

Friday, June 11

President Joe Biden will head to England on Friday for the G7 Summit. It's his first overseas trip as president. Biden is expected to focus on things like public health, economic recovery and climate change. The president will also meet with other G7 leaders individually, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Saturday, June 12