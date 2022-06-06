The week ahead in Maine: June 6, 2022

Keeping waste out of Casco Bay, new housing in South Portland, and Maine police departments host gun give-back program. Here's some stories to watch this week.

Monday, June 6

On Monday, Friends of Casco Bay is re-launching a service to pump waste from boats. According to officials, pumping out your boat can help keep the bay clean and safe for swimmers and wildlife. There's a $10 fee for every 20 gallons of waste or $15 to flush a holding tank. You can sign up for service here.

Tuesday, June 7

Tuesday was supposed to be the last day for a handful of Maine's health care workers to give their names in a lawsuit against the state. Some employees sued the state anonymously over its COVID-19 vaccine requirement last year, hoping to add a religious exemption. Three newspapers filed a motion requesting the names of the plaintiffs to be made public, and a judge agreed. However, lawyers are expected to appeal that decision, which could leave the deadline up in the air.

Also on Tuesday, Habitat for Humanity will break ground on an eight-home community in South Portland. The nonprofit got the funding for the neighborhood through the American Rescue Plan and worked with the South Portland Housing Authority to make the project happen. There's a ceremony set for Tuesday afternoon, where a handful of organizations are expected to celebrate the beginning of the build.

Saturday, June 11

On Saturday, the Maine Gun Safety Coalition will hold a gun give-back program. The organization is teaming up with police departments across the state to help Mainers get rid of any guns they no longer want. The departments will also be giving out free gun-locking devices during the program. Once the guns get turned in, all the parts will be melted down, turned into jewelry, and sold. The proceeds will go back to the organization's gun safety awareness programs. You can find participating police departments here.