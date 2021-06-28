The week ahead: June 28, 2021

Lawmakers get back to work, the state of civil emergency ends, and plastic bags are banned. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Wednesday, June 30

There's a lot happening on Wednesday this week.

First, state legislature will be back in session. One of the biggest items lawmakers will likely vote on is the new two-year state budget. They are also still working on the Pine Tree Power bill, which would let voters decide whether to replace Maine's two largest power companies with a consumer-owned one.

Gov. Janet Mills is planning to end the state of civil emergency on Wednesday. It's been in place for about 15 months. During that time, the governor has been allowed to implement certain public health measures in response to the pandemic. Mills says she's ending the state of civil emergency because Maine's vaccination rate is high and the state's case count seems to be staying low.

Wednesday is also your last chance to enter into Maine's vaccine lottery. Right now the prize is close to $900,000. Every person who gets a shot in Maine adds a dollar to that amount. You can enter by registering online or by calling Maine's Community Vaccination line at 1-888-445-4111. The winner will be announced on the Fourth of July.

Thursday, July 1