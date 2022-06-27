The week ahead: June 27, 2022

Maine's Celebrity golf tournament, a Broadway classic comes to Brunswick, and Mainers will see reduced electric bills. Here's some stories to watch for.

MAINE, USA — Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday is the Maine Celebrity Classic golf tournament. You can play nine holes with the Maine Cabin Masters, eat dinner and listen to some live music. Proceeds go to the Alfond Youth and Community Center and the Augusta Teen Center. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Augusta Country Club. You can register for the event here.

A Broadway Classic also makes its debut in Brunswick on Wednesday. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will run at the Maine State Music Theatre through July 16. The musical is all about the story of Joseph from the Bible. Performances are happening at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick. You can learn more about the show and order tickets here.

Friday, July 1, 2022