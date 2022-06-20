The week ahead: June 20, 2022

MAINE, USA — Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Tuesday is the first day of the Maine Department of Education's School Safety Summit at Windham High School. The conference is meant for school administrators, teachers, and staff from across the state. The summit is scheduled to run through Thursday.
Tuesday is also the longest day of the year, and Portland is celebrating with music! There are ten events happening throughout the day, including performances at Monument Square and Congress Square. The events are all free and go from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can learn more about the event here.
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
On Wednesday, Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy is holding a series of sessions to get feedback on marijuana use. There are five sessions happening from Biddeford to Presque Isle from June until October. A representative for the OCP said the sessions will inform people of any changes to rules to help with public health and safety. You can learn more about the sessions here.
Friday, June 24, 2022
On Friday, Lewiston and Auburn are hosting their second public Art Walk of the year. Three new pieces of public art are set to be dedicated in the two towns. There will also be some live music and food options. The events kick off at 4 p.m. for the first dedication at the Great Falls Plaza entrance.