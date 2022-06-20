The week ahead: June 20, 2022

Maine schools hold a Safety Summit, Portland celebrates World Music Day and an Art Walk in Lewiston-Auburn. Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Tuesday is the first day of the Maine Department of Education's School Safety Summit at Windham High School. The conference is meant for school administrators, teachers, and staff from across the state. The summit is scheduled to run through Thursday.

Tuesday is also the longest day of the year, and Portland is celebrating with music! There are ten events happening throughout the day, including performances at Monument Square and Congress Square. The events are all free and go from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can learn more about the event here.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

On Wednesday, Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy is holding a series of sessions to get feedback on marijuana use. There are five sessions happening from Biddeford to Presque Isle from June until October. A representative for the OCP said the sessions will inform people of any changes to rules to help with public health and safety. You can learn more about the sessions here.

Friday, June 24, 2022