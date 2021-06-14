The week ahead: June 14, 2021

Biden and Putin meet, the Portland Expo COVID-19 vaccination site closes, and Father's Day. Here's a look at your week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Wednesday, June 16

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. This comes after Russia was blamed for several ransomware attacks on major pieces of infrastructure in the U.S. Both Biden and Putin have said that the relationship between the U.S and Russia is at a "low point" right now.

Friday, June 18

The Portland Expo will give out its last COVID-19 shots on Friday. It's the latest mass vaccination site in Maine that will shut its doors. As the demand for vaccines changes, health officials have shifted their focus to smaller, more targeted clinics.

Saturday, June 19

Juneteenth is on Saturday. That's the holiday that marks the end of slavery in the U.S. The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January first, 1863, but it took until June 19 for word to reach the last state, Texas, that slavery was outlawed.

Sunday, June 20