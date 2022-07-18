The week ahead: July 18, 2022

An update to a marijuana trafficking scheme, CMP's transmission line is up for discussion and another hearing on lobstering regulations. Here's a look at your week.

MAINE, USA — Tuesday, July 19, 2022

On Tuesday, a former Maine Assistant District Attorney is set to be sentenced for her part in a marijuana trafficking scheme. Kayla Alves was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to illegally grow and sell the drug at narrow gauge distributors. She was charged with tampering with documents and pleaded guilty back in march. She faces up to 20 years in prison. Her hearing is set for 3 p.m. in Bangor.

Wednesday. July 20, 2022

On Wednesday, the Maine Board of Environmental Protection is planning to discuss Central Maine Power's transmission line project. The board proposed an order back in may that would let the project's permit stand. The board must now decide whether to move forward with a hearing on the proposal itself or decide the merits of the appeals against the project. The corridor would supply about enough electricity for a million homes, but it would need to cut down a large section of trees to reach the Canadian border.

Thursday, July 21, 2022

On Thursday, there's another hearing set in the case against former Maine politician Eliot Cutler. He was arrested for possessing child pornography back in march. Court documents show Maine State Police officers confiscated flash drives from Cutler's homes that contained thousands of pornographic videos involving children. Cutler's lawyers will meet with prosecutors in front of the judge Thursday afternoon in Hancock county superior court to see whether they can reach an agreement.

Friday, July 22, 2022