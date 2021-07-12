The week ahead: July 12, 2021

A possible CMP rate raise, the child tax credit, and Maine's loon count. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

Tuesday, July 13

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is tomorrow. The best players from across the country will take the field at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Five Red Sox players are on the roster for the American League. That's more than any other team.

Wednesday, July 15

The Public Utilities Commission is set to meet on Central Maine Power's proposed rate hike on Wednesday. The change comes from an increase in federally mandated regional transmission rates. The Portland Press Herald reports CMP has asked the PUC to help in keeping the hike below 10%. For an average customer, that would come out to an increase of about $8.65 a month. The increase would start Aug. 1.

Thursday, July 16

On Thursday, the federal government will start sending out partial payments of the child tax credit. Congress increased that credit as part of the American Rescue Plan. The money will come once a month, through December. Eligible families will get up to $300 per month, per child, depending on each kid's age. The payments are automatic, so if you're eligible but don't want the credit you will have to opt out.

Saturday, July 18