The week ahead: July 11, 2022

MAINE, USA — Monday, July 11
Starting Monday, exit 46 on I-95 South is closed for construction. That's the exit going to the Portland Jetport. According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, crews are reconstructing the ramp and giving it some new pavement. Drivers can instead use exit 45 onto Maine Mall Road. Construction is expected to wrap up on Saturday.
Also on Monday, the Board of Trustees for the University of Maine System will address the fate of Chancellor Dannel Malloy. A review found his decision to hire Michael Laliberte as president of the University of Maine's Augusta campus violated the system's rules. Laliberte was subject to a vote of no confidence at his old job in New York. The board of trustees is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m.
Friday, July 15
The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival kicks off in front of the Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company on Friday. This is after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Part of the clam festival is Sand Fest, where professional sand sculptors make art based on a theme. This year's theme is Maine: The Way Life Should Be. For a full schedule of events, click here.
Saturday, July 16
The National Mental Health Hotline launches on Saturday. The 988 number is meant to make it easier for people having a mental health crisis to get the help they need. According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, anyone who calls or texts 988 will be able to talk to a trained counselor who can connect them to more resources. For anyone who needs help in the meantime, the current national lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255.