The week ahead: July 11, 2022

Major construction in Portland, Clam Fest in Yarmouth, and the launch of the National Mental Health Crisis Hotline. Here's a look at this week.

MAINE, USA — Monday, July 11

Starting Monday, exit 46 on I-95 South is closed for construction. That's the exit going to the Portland Jetport. According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, crews are reconstructing the ramp and giving it some new pavement. Drivers can instead use exit 45 onto Maine Mall Road. Construction is expected to wrap up on Saturday.

Also on Monday, the Board of Trustees for the University of Maine System will address the fate of Chancellor Dannel Malloy. A review found his decision to hire Michael Laliberte as president of the University of Maine's Augusta campus violated the system's rules. Laliberte was subject to a vote of no confidence at his old job in New York. The board of trustees is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m.

Friday, July 15

The annual Yarmouth Clam Festival kicks off in front of the Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company on Friday. This is after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Part of the clam festival is Sand Fest, where professional sand sculptors make art based on a theme. This year's theme is Maine: The Way Life Should Be. For a full schedule of events, click here.

Saturday, July 16