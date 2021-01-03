The week ahead: January 3, 2022

New legislative session begins; anniversary of Jan. 6 attack; SCOTUS to hear arguments on vaccine mandates - Here's a look at the week ahead.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Maine Legislature to start second regular session

Wednesday, January 5

Maine’s second legislative session is set to begin on Wednesday. Here are some of the key topics lawmakers are expected to focus on:

Deciding how to best utilize roughly $800 million in additional revenue

Improving the state’s child welfare programs

Debate over 1980 "Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act"

Employing and retaining more health care workers

Expanding affordable housing options

Bates College workers to vote on forming union

Thursday, January 6

Ballots will be sent out on Thursday to more than 600 workers at Bates College who will have a chance to decide whether they want to form a union. According to the Portland Press Herald, it would be the first union at a private college in the country to include both educators and staff. More than 30% of employees have already filed paperwork clearing the way for a secret vote. The ballots will be counted on January 31st.

Anniversary of Capitol attack

Thursday marks one year since the riots at the United States Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced a series of events last week to commemorate the anniversary. It includes testimonials from lawmakers, a prayer vigil on the steps of the Capitol with members of the Senate, and a panel discussion with historians. The house will not be in session and all the events will be live-streamed. Former president Donald Trump is also expected to hold a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

SCOTUS to hear arguments on vaccine mandates

Friday, January 7

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases surrounding vaccine requirements. The first case focuses on a federal requirement that all employees for large companies either need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus regularly. The other case relates to an order requiring health care workers who are employed at hospitals that receive federal aid to be vaccinated against the virus. The Biden administration said last month that it's confident in the legal authority for both policies.