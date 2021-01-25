The week ahead: January 25, 2021

Here are some stories to watch this week.

Monday, January 25

The impeachment trial against Former President Donald Trump will move forward this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to send the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday. Then, senators will be sworn in as judges Tuesday. Open arguments will likely begin in early February. President Trump faces one charge this time, incitement of insurrection for the attack on the Capitol.

Tuesday, January 26

Starting Tuesday, anyone flying into the U.S. will need to show a negative COVID-19 test. Anyone over the age of two, including U.S. citizens, will need a test taken within three days of their flight. Health officials hope this move will help slow the spread of the coronavirus, specifically the new strain that was first found in the United Kingdom.

Tuesday also marks one year since the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. You might remember, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California. Since then hundreds of murals and memorials have been created in his honor across the country.

Thursday, January 28

This Thursday is NEWS CENTER Maine's annual Project Heat Telethon. As winter really sets in, that means it's time to turn up the thermostat. But that's just not something that so many people can afford to do. So with your help, we're raising money to support United Way's Keep Me Warm fund, which helps Mainers pay for their heating bills. Our phone lines will be open starting at 5 a.m.

Sunday, January 31