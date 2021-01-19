The week ahead: January 18, 2021

Here are some stories to watch for the week of January 18, 2021

Tuesday, January 19

The Paycheck Protection Program fully reopens Tuesday. The U.S. Small Business Administration opened the PPP last week to only certain businesses, but starting Tuesday all qualifying small business owners are able to apply. Applications can be submitted through March 31.

President-Elect Joe Biden's Inaugural Committee will host a nationwide memorial on Tuesday honoring those who have died with the coronavirus. Cities and towns around the country will light up buildings and ring church bells. There will also be a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in Washington D.C.

Wednesday, January 20

President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on Wednesday. Biden says he plans to sign several executive actions on his first day of office. Some of those include rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, ending the ban on immigration from certain majority-Muslim countries and implementing a mask mandate on federal property and for travel between states.

Thursday, January 21