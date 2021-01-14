The week ahead: January 11, 2021

Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar as we kick off this week of January 11, 2021.

This week

Maine is set to receive its next order of COVID-19 vaccines this week. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says the Maine Centers for Disease Control requested more than 17,000 doses, which was the maximum number. About 8,700 will come from Pfizer, and roughly 8,400 will come from Moderna.

Tuesday, January 12

For the first time in almost 70 years, the United States is set to execute a woman on death row on Tuesday. Lisa Montgomery, who is in prison in Indiana, was convicted of killing a pregnant woman back in 2004. The execution was initially scheduled for December, but was postponed when Montgomery's attorney tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday, January 13

American flags will fly at half staff until Wednesday to honor the two Capitol Police officers who have died since last week's riots. President Donald Trump issued the order yesterday. Police say Officer Howard Liebengood died on Saturday, but it's not clear if his death is related to the riots. Officer Brian Sicknick died last week, and his death is being investigated as a homicide connected to the attacks.

Hockey is back this week. The NHL season kicks off Wednesday. Teams will play in "realigned" divisions to limit the amount of travel. One of those divisions includes only Canadian teams, since the border between the U.S. and Canada is still closed. The Boston Bruins play their first game on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Thursday, January 14