The week ahead: May 23, 2022

A job fair in Lewiston, a McDreamy bobblehead, and new rules for license plates. Here's some stories to watch for this week.

MAINE, USA — Tuesday, May 24

On Tuesday, a mother charged with the murder of her own child is expected to be arraigned in a New Hampshire courtroom. Danielle Dauphinais is facing charges including first-degree murder in the death of her five-year-old son, Elijah Lewis. He was reported missing back in October and found dead ten days later at a park in Abington, Massachusetts. A medical examiner determined he died as a result of violence, neglect, and fentanyl intoxication.

Wednesday, May 25

People in recovery from addiction will have the chance to meet recovery-friendly employers at a job fair in Lewiston. The Maine Department of Labor is partnering with the Recovery Employment Support Training center (REST) to hold the hiring event. The job fair is at Kennedy Park from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. You can learn more about the job fair here.

Patrick Dempsey will be at Wednesday's Portland Sea Dogs game against the Somerset Pirates. The first 1,000 fans to arrive at Hadlock Field will get their own Patrick Dempsey bobblehead. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

Maine tribal leaders and their Canadian counterparts will be joined by agencies from both countries to affirm their commitment to protecting the environment. The groups will hold a signing ceremony for a Statement of Cooperation to work together to improve water quality and wildlife habitats in Maine and New Brunswick, Canada. The ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wabanaki cultural center in Calais.

After a long delay, David Ortiz is expected to attend the Red Sox Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Fenway Park. Ortiz made the Hall of Fame in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed because of the pandemic. Thursday's ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27