The week ahead in Maine: March 21, 2022

Skiers hit the slopes at Sugarloaf, President Biden travels to Europe, and Maine Maple Sunday is back for the 39th time. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Tuesday, March 22

Maine will play host to some of America’s top skiers this week, with the 2022 Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships being held at Sugarloaf Mountain. Athletes will compete for national titles in slalom, giant slalom, super G, and downhill on the Narrow Gauge trail. The championships begin on Tuesday and run through April 1. This is the eighth time the Carrabassett Valley resort has hosted the event.

Wednesday, March 23

On Wednesday, the town of Fairfield will hold a public hearing to discuss a recent report on PFAs chemicals and drinking water. That report detailed different options for changing Fairfield’s water infrastructure in areas affected by PFAS chemicals. Comments from the public on how to move forward with those options are encouraged, according to town officials. The meeting is at 6:30 at the Fairfield Community Center, and community members can also attend virtually. If you’re unable to attend, public comments can also be submitted to info@fairfieldme.com.

Thursday, March 24

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will travel to Europe to meet with world leaders about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The president will first travel to Brussels, where he will participate in a NATO summit, and will also join a European Council meeting. He will then travel to Warsaw for a meeting with the President of Poland to discuss how the U.S. is responding to the war's humanitarian crisis. At this time, President Biden has no plans to travel directly to Ukraine, according to White House Officials.

Saturday, March 26 & Sunday, March 27

This weekend, Mainers will celebrate the 39th annual Maine Maple Sunday Weekend. Maine Maple Sunday is a statewide tradition, celebrated on the fourth weekend of every March. Events were canceled in 2020, and last year's events saw a few changes related to the pandemic. Traditionally, it is the largest economic weekend of the year for the state’s sugar houses. Throughout the weekend, Mainers can try a variety of maple products at locations across the state. The Maine Maple Producers Association website has an interactive map of participating businesses.