The week ahead: August 1, 2022

Expanding post-partum care in Maine, changing the keep for lobstermen, and this year's Beach to Beacon. Here's a look at what to watch for this week.

MAINE, USA — Monday, August 1

An extension of post-partum care covered by Medicaid takes effect Monday. That means women who use Medicaid will have a whole year of coverage after they give birth, instead of two months. According to Gov. Janet Mills' administration, this will include care for child birth recovery, family planning, and mental health. It means as many as 2,000 more women get access to this care.

Tuesday, August 2

On Tuesday, fishery regulators plan to discuss increasing the minimum size of lobster that fishermen are allowed to keep. Right now, lobstermen are allowed to keep lobsters between 3.25 inches and 5 inches long, from the eyes to the tail joint. That regulation is meant to protect breeding lobsters. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering a proposal to increase the minimum length by up to 1/8 of an inch.

Saturday, August 6

The annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K race is on Saturday. It was started by Maine native and Olympian Joan Benoit Samuelson to benefit charities for children. This year, the money raised is going to The Cromwell Center, which focuses on disabilities awareness and anti-bullying.