The week ahead: October 25, 2021

FDA to talk Pfizer shots for kids, World Series starts Tuesday, enforcement of Gov. Mills' vaccine mandate begins Friday. Here are some stories to watch this week.

Tuesday, October 26

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers will meet Tuesday to discuss whether kids ages 5-11 can get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. It's one of a couple of hurdles still left to clear before kids can start getting the shots. If the FDA clears it, the vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control will meet next month to consider whether to recommend its use.

Also on Tuesday, the World Series gets underway in Houston. The Houston Astros are representing the American League after knocking off the Red Sox in six games in the ALCS. The Atlanta Braves took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS to win the National League pennant.

Here’s how the schedule will look into next week:

Game 1: Atlanta @ Houston - Tuesday, October 26th - 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2: Atlanta @ Houston - Wednesday, October 27th - 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 3: Houston @ Atlanta - Friday, October 29th - 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4: Houston @ Atlanta - Saturday, October 30th - 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5: Houston @ Atlanta - Sunday, October 31st - 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 6: Atlanta @ Houston - Tuesday, November 2nd - 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 7: Atlanta @ Houston - Wednesday, November 3rd - 8:09 p.m. ET

Friday, October 29

Maine will start enforcing its vaccine mandate for health care staff this Friday. Legal challenges against it have failed to stop the rollout so far. The Maine Department of Public Safety announced last week nearly 97% of licensed EMS crew members in Maine are vaccinated against COVID-19. Maine Health also reported 97% of its workers had received a vaccine.

Also on Friday, Maine's lottery to allow fishermen into its scallop industry will close. The state plans to give out 14 scallop fishing licenses. Eight of those will go to operators of drag boats and six will go to fishermen who dive for scallops. The lottery first opened on September 29th and you have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday to enter. Maine scallops were worth about $4.5 million at the docks last year.